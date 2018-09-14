UNHCR Ethiopia - Operational Update (August 2018)

In August, UNHCR provided 14,800 emergency kits to internally displaced Ethiopians in South Ethiopia. UNHCR has procured a total of 50,000 emergency kits with funding from CERF (UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund).

Ethiopian Government held consultations on the new National Comprehensive Refugee Response Strategy (NCRRS) which consolidates Ethiopia’s commitment to improve the lives of both refugees and host communities.

UNHCR improves registration data and figures collection. No new population updates and statistics will be produced until the new population figures are released on 18 January 2019.

Key Indicators (as of 31 August)

- 905,831: Refugees and asylum seekers registered in Ethiopia

- 59%: Percentage of refugees below the age of 18

- 36,135: New arrivals registered in Ethiopia in 2018

UNHCR procures 50,000 kits to displaced Ethiopians

In August, UNHCR provided 14,800 emergency kits to internally displaced Ethiopians in South Ethiopia, as part of the 50,000 kits UNHCR is procuring with funding from CERF (UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund). The need for emergency kits is huge due to the recent violence in South Ethiopia which displaced nearly one million people between April and August.

The recent violence followed more than a year of drought and tension over resources. Civilians tell of watching houses being burned to the ground, neighbours turning on neighbours, and being forced to flee with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

While people still continue to flee, government estimates suggest over 200,000 people have returned to their areas of origin. UNHCR and partners are calling for all returns to be voluntary and conducted in safety and dignity, and for assistance in areas of displacement and returns. Those who have returned home to their plots of land or farms often find that there is nothing left. Private houses as well as infrastructure like schools, coffee factories and health centres have been partially or entirely destroyed. Therefore, assistance to the returnees are urgently needed as well. For the coming 12 months, UNHCR requires USD 21.5 million for the response.