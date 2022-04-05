UNHCR Ethiopia: Operational Update #9/2022 (10 – 24 March 2022)

Operational Highlights

Refugee Working Group Workshop: On 23 March, Gedaref’s Refugee Working Group discussed the lessons learned in the last quarter of 2021 and priorities for the first quarter of 2022. 25 partners participated in the workshop, which was aimed at consolidating services and protection systems, strengthening existing information systems and developing new ones, transitioning to a solutions-focused approach, and enhancing accountability to affected populations. Key takeaways from last year include the importance of prepositioning supplies in preparation for the fast-approaching rainy season, enhancing referral/tracking systems, and linking emergency relief with support for development for both the refugee and host communities. A similar workshop is planned for the next quarter.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: There was a slight decline in the number of new arrivals compared to the previous reporting period. In Gedaref State, 27 new arrivals were recorded: 18 at Hamdayet Transit Centre, six (6) at Taya border entry point and three (3) at Gallabat border crossing point. In Blue Nile State, 366 new arrivals were recorded: 278 at the Menza border crossing point and 88 spontaneous new arrivals to Camp 6.