UNHCR Ethiopia: Operational Update #8/2022 (24 February – 10 March 2022)

Operational Highlights

International Women’s Day Celebrations: On 8 March, UNHCR and partners, including ALIGHT,

DRC, IRC and NCA came together to celebrate the International Women’s Day, engaging refugee communities in a diverse range of activities under this year’s theme of “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. This included drama performances by women and girls, poetry writing and recital contests, sport events and awareness raising sessions on gender equality in Babikri, Tunaydbah and Um Rakuba. In Camp 6, a march was organized with the participation of women and youth from refugee and host communities. In tandem, an exhibition was held of the handicrafts produced by women in the livelihoods project by CAFA Development Organization. Communities also celebrated the day with traditional Gumuz and Tigrayan songs and dances.

Transfer of refugees to camps: During the reporting period, 230 refugees from Hamdayet Transit Centre and 52 refugees, who had entered Sudan via Gallabat border crossing point, were transferred to Um Rakuba camp. In Blue Nile State, UNHCR and COR relocated 148 refugees from Menza border crossing point to Camp 6. Upon arrival, the newly relocated were registered and provided with essential assistance, including shelter, food and core relief items.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: Following the re-opening of the Gallabat border crossing in Gedaref State on 2 March, there was an uptick in the number of new arrivals compared to the previous two weeks. In Gedaref State, a total of 69 new arrivals were recorded: 52 and 10 at the Gallabat and Taya border entry points respectively and seven (7) at Hamdayet Transit Centre. In Blue Nile State, a total of 378 new arrivals were recorded: 230 in Camp 6 and 148 at the Menza border crossing point.