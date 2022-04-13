UNHCR Ethiopia: Operational Update #10/2022 (24 March – 7 April 2022)

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: In Gedaref State, a total of 28 new arrivals were recorded: 19 at Hamdayet Transit Centre, eight (8) at Taya border entry point and one (1) at Gallabat border crossing point. In Blue Nile State, 384 new arrivals were recorded: 189 at the Yabacher border entry point and 195 spontaneous new arrivals to Camp 6.

A new round of vaccination is held to protect refugees against COVID-19: A total of 13,147 refugees received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – 3,015 their first dose and 10,132 their second dose – in a new round of vaccination campaign in Babikri, Tunaydbah, Um Rakuba and Village 8 led by the Ministry of Health and IRC, in collaboration with UNHCR. With this, the cumulative number of refugees who received the first dose reached 20,872, representing 45 per cent of the target population of 18 and above while the 10,132 who were vaccinated with the second dose constitute 21 per cent of the target population.