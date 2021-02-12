UNHCR Ethiopia Operation: Tigray Situation Update, 8 February 2021

Background

On 4 November 2020, military confrontations between federal and regional forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which borders both Sudan and Eritrea, led the Government to declare a State of Emergency.

Since then, and despite the announcement of an official end to military operations at the end of November, Ethiopia’s Tigray region has continued to be affected by armed clashes and insecurity, with a serious impact on access and the provision of humanitarian assistance to refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Due to the conflict, UNHCR and partners were forced to relocate most of their staff from the Tigray region. Only a limited number of critical staff remained in the areas affected by the conflict. With limited access to cash, fuel and food, their operational capacity was severely hindered. This led to a drastic halt in the delivery of services to Eritrean refugees.

While Adi-Harush and Mai Aini refugee camps have been recently accessed, and 26,000 Eritrean refugees sheltered in both camps have received their monthly food rations in December and January,

UNHCR and partners have not been able to access Hitsats and Shimelba camps since November, and by many accounts conflict in and around the two camps has led to the flight of most if not all the refugees to other locations within Tigray and other regions of Ethiopia, as well as to Sudan in search of safety and life-saving assistance.

The number of newly internally displaced persons in Tigray, as well as those who have moved to Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia, grew steadily since the start of the conflict. OCHA and the Clusters indicate initial estimates for humanitarian planning figures at 521,200 newly internally displaced people, mainly concentrated in Northern Woredas of Western Tigray (493,300), together with 23,680 in Afar and 3,850 in Amhara region. At the same time, to date 60,885 individuals have sought safety in Eastern Sudan from Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is home to 177,996Eritrean refugees across the country, equal to 22% of the total refugee population in Ethiopia of 801,349. Before the conflict erupted in the Tigray region in November 2020,

UNHCR had registered 96,223 Eritrean refugees in the Tigray region, sheltered mainly in four refugee camps in the western part of the region: Mai-Aini (21,682), Adi-Harush (32,167), Shimelba (8,702 refugees) and Hitsats (25,248). As of 11 February, more than 5,000 refugees from Shimelba and Hitsats camps have relocated in Mai-Aini and Adi Harush.

There were also 8,424 refugees residing in the Tigray region benefitting from the Government’s Out of Camp Policy, allowing refugees to live in communities. The remaining Eritrean refugees outside Tigray live predominately in the Afar region (approximately 51,800) and in the capital Addis Ababa (approximately 30.722).

In Tigray, UNHCR has a Sub-Office in Shire as well as a Field Office in Mekelle, where the Agency plans to scale up its presence to meet the current protection and humanitarian needs of refugees and IDPs.

Furthermore, UNHCR has recently set up an operational hub in Debark to support the reestablishment of services in Mai Aini and Adi Harush refugee camps and to build up capacity to contribute to efforts to assist IDPs in Tigray and Amhara regions. While not currently operational due to the security situation and lack of humanitarian access, UNHCR also had a field office in Embamadre (in close proximity to Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps).