UNHCR Ethiopia Operation: Tigray Situation Update, 17 May 2021

Background and key developments

On 4 November 2020, military confrontations between federal and regional forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which borders both Sudan and Eritrea, led the Government to declare a State of Emergency. Since then, and despite the announcement of an official end to the law enforcement operation in late November, large areas of Ethiopia’s Tigray region are still affected by armed clashes and insecurity, leading to further forced displacement of population – particularly in Western Tigray.

OCHA says that while there are some improvements in humanitarian access in Tigray, Ethiopia, the situation remains fluid and unpredictable. Blockades by military forces have in recent days severely impeded access to rural areas, where humanitarian needs are most severe. And armed hostilities continue in North-Western, Central, Eastern, South-Eastern and Southern Zones.