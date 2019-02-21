UNHCR Ethiopia: Nutrition Factsheet (December 2018)

Refugees in Ethiopia continue to receive monthly food rations that are less than the minimum requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person/day.

20,781 children under the age of five were admitted in supplementary (14,538) and therapeutic (6,243) feeding and treated for acute malnutrition with a recovery rate of 90.0% and 92.9% for severe and moderate cases respectively.

Prevalence of global acute malnutrition in 21 out of 23 camps surveyed to date (91.3%) is below the WHO emergency threshold of 15%

HIGHLIGHTS