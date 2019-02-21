UNHCR Ethiopia: Nutrition Factsheet (December 2018)
Refugees in Ethiopia continue to receive monthly food rations that are less than the minimum requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person/day.
20,781 children under the age of five were admitted in supplementary (14,538) and therapeutic (6,243) feeding and treated for acute malnutrition with a recovery rate of 90.0% and 92.9% for severe and moderate cases respectively.
Prevalence of global acute malnutrition in 21 out of 23 camps surveyed to date (91.3%) is below the WHO emergency threshold of 15%
HIGHLIGHTS
Annual nutrition surveys were conducted in 23 of the 26 refugee camps and the results showed that the global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate in 21 refugee camps is below the emergency threshold of 15%. Prevalence of anemia for children aged 6-59 months is below the emergency threshold (<40%) in 13 of the 23 camps. Interventions are being made to bring the malnutrition and anemia rates in the remaining camps to the minimum level possible.
The amount of general ration provided to refugees remained less than the minimum requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day, ranging from 1,737 Kcal in Gambella, Melkadida, Assosa and Jijiga to 1,920 Kcal in camps in the Afar and Tigray regions.
Challenges in addressing malnutrition remain, with a need to strengthen preventive programmes through a multisectoral approach to support infant feeding and care.
Improvements in the camps in 2018 are partially attributed to the elevated cut off Middle Upper Arm Circumferences (MUAC) for community referrals to the facility for further weight-for-height screening. UNHCR rolled-out the UNHCR infant and young child feeding framework to enhance engagement of other nutrition-sensitive sectors and a general scale up of WASH services.
All children aged 6 to 23 months in all camps continued to receive complementary food which is super cereal plus in order to complement the breast feeding and general food ration with high energy and nutrient dense foods appropriate for optimal growth and development.