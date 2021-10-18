UNHCR Ethiopia: North Ethiopia Emergency Response Fact Sheet, September 2021

A humanitarian and protection emergency has been underway in and around Ethiopia’s Tigray region since armed conflict broke out in early November 2020.

Over two million people have been forced to flee their homes within the Tigray region and beyond. Refugees hosted in the region have been similarly affected by the violence.

UNHCR is doing its utmost to protect those forcibly displaced by scaling up its presence, providing protection and assistance to them while ensuring access to basic services.

OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation across the Tigray Region remains deeply concerning for refugees, the internally displaced and host communities.

Civilians have endured nearly ten months of conflict with extremely limited basic services and assistance available, leading to a significant escalation in humanitarian needs with ongoing new displacements.

UNHCR has boosted its response, setting up new field offices across the region to be closer to those forced to flee. However, UNHCR and partners continue to face challenges such as shortage of fuel and cash, and absence of electricity that are negatively impacting our ability to deliver assistance.