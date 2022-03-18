UNHCR Ethiopia: North Ethiopia Emergency Response Fact Sheet, January 2022

Key Figures

UNHCR supported the voluntary return of 12,222 internally displaced persons to their areas of origin in safety and dignity.

257,000 IDPs, refugees, returnees, and affected populations benefitted from UNHCR protection interventions.

41,000 IDPs, refugees, returnees, and affected populations received core relief items.

1,338 displaced women and girls received dignity kits.

Context

The humanitarian situation across Northern Ethiopia is deeply concerning, with over 2.6 million internally displaced persons1 and 93,500 refugees2 & asylum seekers in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions of northern Ethiopia. Over 15 months into the conflict, the overall security situation remains complex and fluid, hindering effective delivery of lifesaving assistance to the most affected populations. Since June 2021, the conflict that started in November 2020 in Tigray, has spread to the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions forcing an increasing number of people to leave their homes within the country. This situation has brought undue burden to the civilian population that continues to endure the conflict with minimal basic services and assistance. Humanitarian needs have risen dramatically, with over 9.4 million people in urgent need of food and other aid.

Since December 2021, the security situation has improved in selected zones of Amhara and Tigray, prompting the spontaneous and voluntary returns of almost 240,000 to their area of origin. However, IDP returnees and affected populations are facing challenges such as unexploded ordnance, stigma, psychosocial, and family separation. UNHCR has been working with partners to provide protection and response to the most pressing needs in displacement sites and host communities in accessible areas.

Protection activities and Response

UNHCR has continued to scale up its presence in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions. UNHCR has offices in Semera (Afar) and Debark (Amhara), Mekelle and Shire (Tigray), five field units across the Tigray region (Abi Adi, Adigrat, Maychew, Sheraro and Axum) and three in Amhara: Gondar, Bahir Dar and Debre Birhan. In 2022, UNHCR set up a presence in Dessie, Amhara region. However, as conflict persists, many areas remain out of reach for our teams - hindering access to those in desperate need.