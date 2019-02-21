UNHCR Ethiopia: Health Factsheet (December 2018)
In 2018, 938,644 consultations were provided in primary health care centres, with 44,209 refugees counselled and tested for HIV
5,728 patients were referred to secondary level health care facilities for further diagnostics and treatment
15,735 (97.2%) out of 16,195, mothers delivered with the help of skilled birth attendants
HIGHLIGHTS
Forty-four primary health care centers and health posts provide services free of charge for refugees and host communities in all 26 refugee camps where health programmes are implemented jointly with the Government of Ethiopia’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) and NGO partners. Close referral linkages have been established with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to enable refugees to benefit from national health programmes.
In 2018, a total of 938,644 consultations were provided in all health centers, 12.2% of whom were for members of the host communities. Nearly 40 % of the consultations were made for children under the age of five.
The most common health problems seen are upper respiratory tract infections, diarrhea, lower respiratory tract infections and malaria. The health facility utilization rate to date is 1.0 consultation per refugee per year which is within the standard of 1-4 consultations. The mortality rate in children under five has been kept persistently low throughout the year at 0.1/1,000/month.
UNHCR, in collaboration with Primary Care International (PCI), provided training on Non-communicable diseases (NCD) to UNHCR and partners’ focal points with the main objective of improving the quality of care and strengthen the clinical and community-based management of NCDs at health facilities for refugees.
The UNHCR Ethiopia Public Health unit participated in an Annual Public Health Review Workshop in Uganda during which relevant experiences from different countries were shared. Topics discussed included epidemic preparedness and response; challenges of medicine procurement and cash-based intervention in health. The new public health M & E tools such as IR-HIS and BSC were also discussed.