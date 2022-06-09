UNHCR Ethiopia: Health Factsheet 2022

PROGRESS / MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

► Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health status of refugees has remained stable, with no significant disease outbreaks. The crude and under 5 mortality rates have been maintained at 0.03/1,000/month and 0.07/1,000/month against the standards of 0.75/1000 and 1.5/1000 respectively, under the thresholds of concern. 0 Over 715,000 outpatient consultations were carried out in refugee camps and over 7,000 patients were referred from the camps for advanced treatment, in 2021.92.1% of children under five were vaccinated against measles and 94% of the 18,148 recorded deliveries were facilitated in health centers with the assistance of skilled birth attendants. Antiretroviral treatment (ART) services were made accessible in all refugee camps, with 2,097 patients currently receiving ART.

► UNHCR is closely working with the Government's Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), partners, the Regional Health Bureaus (RHBs) and other UN agencies to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the refugee and host communities. So far 31,923 refugees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 8% of the adult refugee population.

►UNHCR is responding to all health emergencies, including in Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz, Somali, and Tigray Regions, through deployment of health experts and emergency airlifting of medical supplies.