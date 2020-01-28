28 Jan 2020

UNHCR Ethiopia: Gambella Region Situational Update (31 October 2019)

305,677 PERSONS OF CONCERN in the Gambella region Level 3 registered, 329,785 country-wide

65,748 FAMILIES IN 7 CAMPS

3,846 NEW ARRIVALS IN 2019

Operational context

Security – The overall security situation in the Region remains unpredictable and volatile. Armed escorts were discontinued on 31st October. The deployment of static security forces in strategic locations has been requested to strengthen the security environment. A ‘Communication Tower’ will be established at Tierkidi Hill to improve communication coverage. UNHCR has received approval to distribute VHF radios between humanitarian partners to improve information sharing and coordination. A current six-month Contingency Plan for South Sudanese refugees will be updated in December 2019.

Relocations – Gambella has received 3,846 new arrivals since the beginning of the year, in addition to individuals who spontaneously returned to South Sudan and were subject to further cross-border displacement. 235 new arrivals in Pamdong are in the process of being relocated by air to the Benishangul-Gumuz Region. Those seeking asylum who have been unwilling to relocate are left unregistered, and unable to access humanitarian services. There is no reliable data on where unregistered refugees are residing, but it is anticipated that unregistered refugees are dwelling with wider social networks within existing camps.

