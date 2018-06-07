UNHCR Ethiopia Factsheet - May 2018

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, sheltering over 920,262 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 May 2018.

In the first five months of 2018, 29,211 refugees arrived in Ethiopia, including 4,436 in May. They include 2,157 refugees from South Sudan and 2,094 from Eritrea.

UNHCR supported a series of regional CRRF launch events in the Gambella, Somali, Tigray and Afar Regions to introduce the new way of working with refugees and their hosts to the authorities and residents of the regions.

Working with Partners

UNHCR's main Government counterpart to ensure the protection of refugees in Ethiopia is the Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA). In addition, UNHCR works in close coordination with some 50 humanitarian partners, and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia, where refugee programmes are discussed strategically to ensure that the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR is also building on a well-established coordination fora, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the CRR approach, UNHCR is furthering partnerships with line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners.