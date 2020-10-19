UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, September 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 792,030 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 September 2020. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan,

Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

UNHCR continues to work on COVID-19 precaution and prevention efforts among refugees and their hosts. It is strengthening community awareness, improving health and sanitation facilities and distributing PPEs for health care workers and first responders.

UNHCR continues to respond to the IDP situation in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing emergency aid and other support to IDP returnees and those displaced by the recent flooding.

Working with Partners