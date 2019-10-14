UNHCR Ethiopia: Fact Sheet (September 2019)

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering over 700,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 September 2019.

UNHCR and ARRA have successfully concluded a joint verification of refugees and asylum seekers data in Ethiopia. Refugees and asylum seekers had their fingerprints, iris and facial features entered into our database which will increase the level of protection afforded to the community, prevent fraud and promote their socio-economic and digital inclusion.

Together with the Global Learning Centre, UNHCR held a Situational Emergency Training (SET) in early September on emergency preparedness, response and coordination to internal displacement. In addition to UNHCR staff from the field and Addis Ababa, several regional government officials and partners’ representatives attended the training.