UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, October 2021

Ethiopia is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 806,374 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 October 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia,

Eritrea and Sudan.

7,425 refugees have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,481 fully vaccinated. UNHCR, the Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and partners, continue to reinforce prevention measures in the refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and Camp Coordination & Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.

Working with Partners

UNHCR's main government counterpart in the refugee response in Ethiopia is the Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS). UNHCR works closely with 57 humanitarian and development organizations, managing the so-called ‘Ethiopia Country Refugee Response Plan (ECRRP) 2020-2021. The ECRRP seeks to consolidate a collective multi-partner response in support of the refugees in the country.

UNHCR is also part of the “Humanitarian Country Team”, where various programmes are discussed strategically to ensure that the refugee needs are effectively addressed across the UN System. UNHCR builds on well-established coordination fora, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, consisting of national and regional sectorial working groups, coordinating sector-specific responses. To foster refugee inclusion in national services and economic activities, in line with Ethiopia’s commitment within the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), UNHCR is strengthening partnerships with Ethiopian line Ministries, regional and local authorities, development partners and the private sector. As part of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) cluster system for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at national and sub-regional level, UNHCR is leading and co-leading the Protection, Camp Coordination & Camp Management (CCCM) and Emergency Shelter & Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) Clusters.