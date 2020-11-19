UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, October 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 796,437 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 October 2020. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

UNHCR continues to scale up COVID-19 precaution and prevention efforts among refugees and their hosts. It is strengthening community awareness, improving health and sanitation facilities and distributing PPEs for health care workers and first responders.

UNHCR continues to respond to the IDP situation in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing emergency aid and other support to IDP returnees and those displaced by the recent flooding.

Working with Partners

UNHCR's main government counterpart in the refugee response in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA). UNHCR also works closely with 57 humanitarian and development partners and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team where refugee programmes are discussed strategically to ensure the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR builds on a well-established coordination forum, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), UNHCR is furthering partnerships with government line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners and the private sector.