UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, November 2020

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 797,191 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 30 November 2020. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

An armed conflict began on 4 November 2020 in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between the Ethiopian federal government and the TPLF, impacting access and assistance to the 4 Eritrean refugee camps in the region.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees and those displaced by recent flooding and conflict.

Working with Partners

UNHCR's main government counterpart in the refugee response in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA). UNHCR also works closely with 57 humanitarian and development partners and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team, where refugee programmes are discussed strategically to ensure the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR builds on a well-established coordination forum, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group together with national and regional sectorial working groups. As part of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), UNHCR is furthering partnerships with line Ministries of the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), regional and local authorities, as well as development partners and the private sector.