23 Dec 2019

UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (251.48 KB)

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering over 720,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 November 2019.

As an important refugee-hosting country, Ethiopia is one of five countries co-convening the first Global Refugee Forum (GCR) and is finalizing preparations to actively participate in the December 17-18 event. The GRF brings together a wide-range of stakeholders including development and humanitarian agencies, the private sector, donors, civil society, and the academia, and is a critical opportunity to mobilize action towards the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees.

UNHCR co-hosted with the Ministry of Peace a “Law and Policy” workshop to gather inputs from relevant stakeholders for the preparation of a draft national IDP law or policy. The draft is expected to incorporate the key principles of the Kampala Convention that Ethiopia is preparing to ratify.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.