UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, November 2019

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering over 720,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 November 2019.

As an important refugee-hosting country, Ethiopia is one of five countries co-convening the first Global Refugee Forum (GCR) and is finalizing preparations to actively participate in the December 17-18 event. The GRF brings together a wide-range of stakeholders including development and humanitarian agencies, the private sector, donors, civil society, and the academia, and is a critical opportunity to mobilize action towards the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees.

UNHCR co-hosted with the Ministry of Peace a “Law and Policy” workshop to gather inputs from relevant stakeholders for the preparation of a draft national IDP law or policy. The draft is expected to incorporate the key principles of the Kampala Convention that Ethiopia is preparing to ratify.