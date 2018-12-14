UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet November 2018

■ As UNHCR works to enhance registration data, the monthly population update has been frozen as of 31 August 2018, pending completion of the ongoing Level 3 registration

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, sheltering 905,831 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2018.

Over 205,000 refugees, representing 24.7% of the total refugee population in Ethiopia, have gone through the comprehensive (L3) registration.

As a Cluster lead for Protection, CCCM and Shelter, UNHCR continues to be actively participating in the humanitarian response to the IDPs situation in Gedeo and West Guji, supporting the authorities with site management and the co-ordination of responses to protection needs. UNHCR is also providing emergency kits to the displaced.

Working with Partners