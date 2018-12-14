14 Dec 2018

UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet November 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2018
As UNHCR works to enhance registration data, the monthly population update has been frozen as of 31 August 2018, pending completion of the ongoing Level 3 registration

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, sheltering 905,831 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2018.

Over 205,000 refugees, representing 24.7% of the total refugee population in Ethiopia, have gone through the comprehensive (L3) registration.

As a Cluster lead for Protection, CCCM and Shelter, UNHCR continues to be actively participating in the humanitarian response to the IDPs situation in Gedeo and West Guji, supporting the authorities with site management and the co-ordination of responses to protection needs. UNHCR is also providing emergency kits to the displaced.

Working with Partners

  • UNHCR's main government counterpart to ensure the protection of refugees in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA). In addition, UNHCR works in close coordination with some 50 humanitarian partners and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia, where refugee programmes are discussed strategically to ensure that the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR is also building on a well-established coordination fora, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the CRR approach, UNHCR is furthering partnerships with line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners.

