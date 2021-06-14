UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, May 2021

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 806,541 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 May 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

UNHCR continues to provide protection and critical services to Eritrean refugees in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush camps that were temporarily inaccessible at the peak of the Tigray conflict.

The two camps now accommodate an additional 8,359 refugees who previously resided in Hitsats and Shimelba camps.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and CCCM Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.