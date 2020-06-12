UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, May 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 763,827 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 May 2020.

UNHCR is scaling up efforts to prevent and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 among the over 763,000 refugees and the communities hosting them. Prioritized areas of preparedness include enhancing community awareness and provision of soap and adequate water supply, physical distancing, procurement of medical supplies and PPEs, and furnishing isolation and treatment centers.

UNHCR continues to actively engage in the humanitarian and COVID-19 response to IDP returnees and other conflict-affected communities, mainly in Gedeo, West Guji, East and West Wollega and Kamashi areas. It is supporting the Government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these communities through communication campaigns and distribution of supplies.