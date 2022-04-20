UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, March 2022

Ethiopia is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 844,589 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 March 2022. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

To date, 34,485 refugees have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 30,065 fully vaccinated. UNHCR, the Government’s Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and partners, continue to reinforce prevention measures in refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and Camp Coordination & Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.