UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, March 2021

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 805,164 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 March 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

Provision of protection and critical services continue in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush camps. A UNHCR team which gained a rare access to Hitsats and Shimelba camps, for the first time since November 2020, confirmed the complete destruction of the two camps. Distribution of monthly food rations continues.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees, including a recent distribution of emergency aid to some 3,300 IDP families in the Tigray Region.