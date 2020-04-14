UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, March 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 758,199 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 March 2020.

Following the Government’s decision to close all land borders as part of efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus, UNHCR issued a statement, acknowledging the decision as a necessary measure, but appealed to the Government to consider the protection needs of asylum seekers while implementing the same.

UNHCR is scaling up efforts to increase capacity to prevent and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 among the nearly 760,000 refugees in Ethiopia. Prioritized areas of preparedness requiring additional resources include provision of soap and ensuring adequate water supply, procurement of medical supplies, and enhancing community awareness.

Working with partners