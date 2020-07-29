UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, June 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugeehosting countries in Africa, sheltering 766,563 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 June 2020.

UNHCR has scaled up efforts to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19 among the refugees and the communities hosting them. It is strengthening awareness raising campaigns, supplying water and soap, installing handwashing stations, improving health services and providing PPEs for health care workers and first responders.

UNHCR continues to actively engage in the humanitarian and COVID-19 response to IDP returnees and other conflict-affected communities, mainly in Gedeo, West Guji, East and West Wollega and Kamashi areas.

It is supporting the Government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these communities through communication campaigns and distribution of supplies.