UNHCR Ethiopia: Fact Sheet (June 2019)

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, sheltering 905,831 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2018.

UNHCR is working with ARRA, WFP and IOM to relocate to Melkadida 1,300 Somali refugees who were previously registered in Eritrea and have recently crossed to Ethiopia and sought asylum.

As the Cluster lead for Protection, UNHCR continues to be actively participating in the humanitarian response to the IDP situation in Gedeo West Guji, East and West Wollega, lately focusing its activities on places of return.