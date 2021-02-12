UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, January 2021

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 801,349 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 January 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia,

Eritrea and Sudan.

WFP, ARRA and UNHCR distributed a one-month food ration to Eritrean refugees in Adi-Harush and Maiaini camps.

UNHCR no longer has access to Hitsats and Shimelba camps since conflict erupted in the Tigray Region on 4 November 2020.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees, including those displaced by recent flooding and conflict.