UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, January 2020
Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 744,143 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 January 2020.
UNHCR and ARRA launched the 2020-2021 Country Refugee Response Plan appealing for $US 658M to support over 750,000 refugees and more than half a million of their Ethiopian hosts this year. The plan outlines the collective response of 57 partners, covering both humanitarian activities and the implementation of long-term resilience and self-reliance programmes.
UNHCR continues responding to the internal displacement situation in Ethiopia, including by leading the Protection Cluster at the national and regional levels.
It is pursuing area-based approach in supporting the government’s reintegration and recovery effort for returnees and other displacement-affected Ethiopians, including host communities.