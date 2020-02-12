12 Feb 2020

UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, January 2020

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 744,143 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 January 2020.

  • UNHCR and ARRA launched the 2020-2021 Country Refugee Response Plan appealing for $US 658M to support over 750,000 refugees and more than half a million of their Ethiopian hosts this year. The plan outlines the collective response of 57 partners, covering both humanitarian activities and the implementation of long-term resilience and self-reliance programmes.

  • UNHCR continues responding to the internal displacement situation in Ethiopia, including by leading the Protection Cluster at the national and regional levels.
    It is pursuing area-based approach in supporting the government’s reintegration and recovery effort for returnees and other displacement-affected Ethiopians, including host communities.

