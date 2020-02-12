UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, January 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering 744,143 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 January 2020.

UNHCR and ARRA launched the 2020-2021 Country Refugee Response Plan appealing for $US 658M to support over 750,000 refugees and more than half a million of their Ethiopian hosts this year. The plan outlines the collective response of 57 partners, covering both humanitarian activities and the implementation of long-term resilience and self-reliance programmes.