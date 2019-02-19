19 Feb 2019

UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet January 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2019
Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, sheltering 905,831 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2018.
* As UNHCR works to enhance registration data, the monthly population update has been frozen as of 31 August 2018, pending completion of the ongoing Level 3 Registration.

More than 251,000, individuals, representing 30.2% of the current refugee population in Ethiopia, have gone through the comprehensive (L3) registration, helping to develop a system to better manage and support refugees.

As a Cluster lead for Protection, CCCM and Shelter, UNHCR continues to be actively participate in the humanitarian response to the IDPs situation in Gedeo and West Guji, supporting the authorities with site management and the co-ordination of responses to protection needs. UNHCR is also providing emergency kits to the displaced people.

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR's main government counterpart to ensure the protection of refugees in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA). In addition, UNHCR works in close coordination with 54 humanitarian partners and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia, where refugee programmes are discussed strategically to ensure the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR is also building on a well-established coordination fora, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the CRRF, UNHCR is furthering partnerships with line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners

