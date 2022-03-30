UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, February 2022

Ethiopia is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 837,533 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 28 February 2022. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

To date, 19,430 refugees have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 6,152 fully vaccinated. UNHCR, the Government’s Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and partners, continue to reinforce prevention measures in refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UNHCR continues to respond to the situationof Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and Camp Coordination & Camp Management (CCCM) Clustersand providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.