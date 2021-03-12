UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, February 2021

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 801,451 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 28 February 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia,

Eritrea and Sudan.

Protection and other critical services resume in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush camps while Hitsats and Shimelba camps remain inaccessible. Work is ongoing to update the records and issue documents to refugees who may have lost them during the conflict.

Distribution of monthly food rations continues.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees, including the 200 IDP families in the remote WabiUgur IDP site in the Somali Region.