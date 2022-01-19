UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, December 2021

Ethiopia is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 823,959 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 December 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

To date, 10,892 refugees have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 6,152 fully vaccinated. UNHCR, the Government’s Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and partners, continue to reinforce prevention measures in refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and Camp Coordination & Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.