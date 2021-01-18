UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, December 2020

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 802,821 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 31 December 2020.

The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

In coordination with WFP and ARRA, UNHCR distributed a one-month food ration to 25,000 Eritrean refugees in Adi-Harush and Maiaini camps. It is still unable to access Hitsats and Shiemelba camps following the eruption of an armed conflict in the Tigray Region on 4 November 2020.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading the Protection Cluster and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees, including those displaced by recent flooding and conflict.