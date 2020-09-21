UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, August 2020

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugeehosting countries in Africa, sheltering 779,261 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2020.

UNHCR continues to scale up COVID-19 precaution and prevention efforts among refugees and hosting communities. It is strengthening community awareness, supplying water and soap, installing handwashing stations, improving health services and providing PPEs for health care workers and first responders.

UNHCR is actively engaged in the humanitarian response to IDP returnees and other conflict-affected communities, including in Gedeo, West Guji, East and West Wollega.

Distribution of emergency aid items to Ethiopians displaced by recent flooding in the Afar, Somali, Oromia and other regions is ongoing.