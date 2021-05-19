UNHCR Ethiopia Fact Sheet, April 2021

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 814,535 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of 30 April 2021. The overwhelming majority originate from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

Following the conflict in Tigray, UNHCR continues to provide protection and critical services in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush camps. As of 25 April, nearly 8,100 refugees from the now closed Hitsats and Shimelba camps had relocated to the two camps and received food and vital non-food aid items.

UNHCR continues to respond to the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia, leading and co-leading the Protection and CCCM Clusters and providing protection, emergency aid and other support to IDPs and IDP returnees.