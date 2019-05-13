UNHCR Ethiopia: Fact Sheet (April 2019)

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, sheltering 905,831 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 August 2018.

More than 447,000, individuals have completed the (L3) registration exercise; which will facilitate an increasing integrated and targeted form of the refugee assistance.

UNHCR, as the Protection Cluster Lead continues to actively engage in the humanitarian response to the IDP situation in Gedeo West Guji, East and West Wollega.

This includes support to site management, the co-ordination of responses to protection needs, as well as the provision of emergency CRIs. In addition, the Agency coordinates protection response to the IDP situation in the Somali Region, together with partners.

Working with Partners

UNHCR's main government counterpart to ensure the protection of refugees in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA). In addition, UNHCR works in close coordination with 54 humanitarian partners and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia where refugee programmes are discussed strategically to ensure the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR is also building on a well-established coordination fora, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the CRRF, UNHCR is furthering partnerships with line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners and the private sector.

Main Activities Protection

As part of the IDP response, UNHCR is working with UNFPA, UNICEF and OHCHR in the implementation of a protection monitoring project in West Guji zone. The project involves the collecting, verifying and analysing of information in order to identify violations of rights as well as protection threats and risks encountered by IDPs and returnees for the purpose of informing effective responses. Meanwhile, UNHCR has recently established a SubNational Protection Cluster in East and West Wollega Zones of the Oromia Region where a significant internal displacement has happened. UNHCR has started distributing emergency kits in Wollega.

Education

Preliminary data from the 2018/19 academic year notes a total of 196,350 refugee students enrolled in the different levels of education; from Early Childhood Care and Education 55,735, primary 126,383, secondary 11,123, and tertiary 3,109, including 809 students newly enrolled for the first time. As part of the Humanitarian Corridor Initiative, the University of Bologna in Italy granted MA degree scholarships to five refugees through the University Corridor for Refugees programme 2019-2021. Gaps in the provision of education include inadequate school infrastructure across all camps and host community, a high number of untrained teachers and limited teaching and learning materials.

Health

All components of primary health care services including referral to higher healthcare facilities were provided in all camps, with crude and under-five child mortality rates remaining within the expected range. Diseases with epidemic potential are kept below the threshold level and no outbreaks were reported. No additional measles cases were reported from either Bokolmanyo or Kobe refugee camps that were affected by a measles outbreak back in February.

This followed intensive awareness raising activities and strengthened measles vaccination for all children under 15 years of age.

Food Security and Nutrition

The amount of the general food ration provided to refugees remained less than the minimum requirement of 2,100 Kcal per person per day, ranging from 1,803 Kcal in Gambella, Melkadida, Assosa and Jijiga to 1,920 Kcal in camps in the Afar and Tigray regions. The global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate in 21 refugee camps is below the emergency threshold of 15%, with 12 camps achieving the UNHCR target of 10%. In the first quarter of 2019, a total of 1,578 and 5,204 children with severe and moderate acute malnutrition respectively and have been treated in the nutrition centres.

Water and Sanitation

12 million litres of water were supplied across the regions in Ethiopia hosting refugees, with 11 of the 26 refugee camps meeting the minimum standard of 20 litres of water per person per day (lppd). The quantity of water supplied to camps under Sub-Office Melkadida has increased compared to the previous months as the rains have started and the Genale river has filled up to a satisfactory level. In Itang (Gambella), the provision of water has stabilized at around 15 lppd. 18 of the 26 refugee camps have met the minimum standard of ‘maximum of 20 persons per latrine’ while eight camps are still below the minimum standards.

Shelter

UNHCR and its partners aim to construct 40,000 transitional shelters in different refugee camps in 2019, covering 30.5% of the 131,185 families who lack transitional shelter solutions. Shelter prototypes across the respective Ethiopian regions are being produced in line with the relevant guidelines defined within the 2017-2020 National Shelter Strategy.

**Cash-Based Interventions***

Following the successful piloting and subsequent positive assessment results of the cash based interventions (CBI) in the camps around Jijiga, UNHCR is working to scale up the use of cash to other locations. Cash will be used in lieu of a range of in-kind aid supplies including, non-food aid items, shelter materials, energy for cooking, education and nutritional support. Cash will also be used to respond to the ongoing IDP situation, while supporting the reintegration of Ethiopian refugees who may choose to voluntarily return.

Camp Coordination and Camp Management

UNHCR and ARRA work in close coordination with partners to ensure efficient and coordinated delivery of protection and assistance to refugees. Camp coordination meetings and technical working groups take place both at the zonal and camp levels.

Access to Energy

UNHCR continues to seek solutions to ensure refugees’ access to energy while strengthening environmental protection activities in and around the refugee camps. The target for 2019 is to: improve access to cooking energy from 13% to 20% of the households, increase street lights coverage from 44% to 50% across all camps, while ensuring that 90% of refugee households will have access to domestic lighting. Two additional camps will be connected to the national electricity grid (5 are already connected) and four more solar mini-grids installed, making a total of 12 solar mini-grids servicing health centres and water schemes. Over 1 million trees will be raised and planted as part of the environmental rehabilitation effort.

Community Empowerment and Self-Reliance

UNHCR has developed a multi-year Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion Strategy (2019-2021) in line with the principles of UNHCR’s Global Livelihoods Strategy (2019-2023) and the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). This strategy outlines UNHCR’s role in the economic inclusion of refugees and host communities in Ethiopia, which entails a central role in protection and coordination; establishing joint projects with strategic partners; improving data and information management; and the engagement of private sector in refugee hosting areas. In 2019, UNHCR will contextualize this strategy to align and respond to development priorities of refugee hosting areas across Ethiopia’s six regions.

Durable Solutions