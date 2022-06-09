UNHCR Ethiopia: Energy and Environment Factsheet 2022

PROGRESS / MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

Together with partners, UNHCR is scaling up access for refugees and host communities, including through expansion of access to clean cooking energy, connection of communal kitchens to national electrical grid, where feasible, and introduction of fuel wood, fuel-saving stoves and biomass energy.

More than 23,000 refugees have access to alternative cooking fuel, while an additional 150,000 refugees and host community members, are expected to benefit from ongoing energy projects in Afar, Gambela and Somali Regions.