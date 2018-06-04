UNHCR Ethiopia: Education Factsheet (March 2018)

The number of refugee children in primary schools has increased from 118,275 in 2016/17 academic year to 132,563 in 2017/18, bringing elementary school gross enrolment rate to 72%, against the government’s Pledge target of 75%.

Refugee student’s enrolment rate in secondary education has increased from 9% in 2016/17 academic year to 12% in 2017/18.

2,300 refugees are enrolled in tertiary education compared to 1,600 during the previous academic year.

Highlights