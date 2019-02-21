UNHCR Ethiopia: Education Factsheet (December 2018)
The number of refugee children in primary schools has increased from 118,275 in 2016/17 academic year to 132,563 in 2017/18, bringing gross elementary school enrolment rate to 72%, against the government’s Pledge target of 75%.
Refugee students’ enrolment rate in secondary education has increased from 9% in 2016/17 academic year to 12% in 2017/18.
2,300 refugees are enrolled in tertiary education compared to 1,600 in 2016/17 academic year.
HIGHLIGHTS
A World Bank Group team visited Ethiopia from 26 November to 6 December 2018 to continue discussions with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, UNHCR and ARRA on Additional Financing of General Education Quality Improvement Project on Equity (GEQIP–E). The team visited refugee camps in Tigray region to better understand the situation. Inputs and data have been provided from UNHCR for possible inclusion of refugee education into the national system and additional financing. The Bank indicated that a research on refugee education will be conducted to better inform the work on the Additional Financing and which will be programmatically useful for the government and its development partners in CRRF efforts.
The second meeting of the IGAD Council of Education Ministers on the Implementation of the Djibouti Declaration on Education for Refugees, Returnees and Host Communities was held in Addis Ababa in December 2018. This was a follow-up to the first IGAD meeting that adopted the Djibouti Deceleration for inclusion of refugee and IDPs’ education into the national system of IGAD member states. Preceded by a-two-day experts’ meeting, the IGAD education ministers signed the ‘Addis Ababa Call for Action’ to strengthen the integration of refugees education into their national education systems.
Owing to security challenges in some parts of the country, some refugee students who were assigned in different public universities requested to be relocated back to their respective camps. This included 38 students assigned in Wollega University, Oromia region. However, through discussion with ARRA and the university, and following relative stabilization of the situation, the students agreed to stay. Similarly, a Somali refugee student from Melkadida relocated himself to Jijiga due to security problems in Bule Hora University. Together with ARRA, UNHCR is looking into the possibility of reassigning the student in another public university.