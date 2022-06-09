UNHCR Ethiopia: Education Factsheet 2022

PROGRESS / MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

In partnership with Government of Ethiopia (GoE) and other partners, a total of 171,447 refugee students were enrolled in pre-primary (52,486), primary (102,383) and secondary (16,578) levels of education in 2021-2022. Moreover, 1,527 refugees are currently enrolled in 40 dierent public universities across Ethiopia under GoE and DAFI scholarship programmes.

The Gross Enrolment Rate (GER) for pre-primary education stands at 43% compared to the national average of 36.7% for the 2020/2021 academic year. GER for primary and secondary education are 47% and 13% compared to the national average of 95.1% and 42% respectively .

Ethiopia has a positive policy environment for refugee education: the 2019 Refugee Proclamation, provides refugees with access to educational opportunities at par with nationals. The sixth Education Sector Development Plan (ESDP VI, 2020 - 2025) includes refugee education for the first time, paving the way for inclusion of refugee education in national systems.

Ethiopia made a commitment at the first Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in 2019, to provide 20,000 refugees and Ethiopians with quality and accredited skills training linked to the labor market by 2024. So far, 3,071 people, 1,055 refugees and 2,016 host community members, have received accredited skills training that is linked to the labor market.