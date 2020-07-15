UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 Response Bi-Monthly Update (13 July 2020)

766,563 Refugees and asylum seekers as of June 2020

34,955 Handwashing facilities in camps

19.1 litres Average per capita water supply in camps

1,751 Health and community workers trained

Update on Pagak reception centre: The UNHCR Representative, Ann Encontre, and the Deputy Director General of ARRA, Addisu Kebenessa, visited the newly re-opened Pagak Reception Centre in Gambella, which is now hosting more than 8,000 new arrivals from South Sudan. There is limited accommodation and services are overstretched for the increasing number of new asylum seekers, which remains a concern. The Government of Ethiopia and UNHCR are continuing to explore ways to decongest the Reception Centre to mitigate the spread of COVID19. The lack of adequate testing kits and limited PPEs have delayed efforts to empty the centre. Once some of the new arrivals are tested for COVID19 and are found to be negative, they will be safely relocated to the vacant spaces in three of the Itang refugee camps (Kule,Terkidi and Ngunniel).

COVID-19 Operational Context

The Government of Ethiopia declared a five-month state of emergency in early April 2020 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of corona virus in the country. This came weeks after it closed all land borders and schools across the country, leaving millions, including over 200,000 refugee students out of school. UNHCR, ARRA and other partners continue working with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Regional Education Bureaus (REBs) to include refugee students in the national distance learning programmes.

As Ethiopia continues to experience rapid increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, UNHCR and its partners keep intensifying their support to refugees to protect themselves against the pandemic. As of 14 July 2020, WHO recorded 7,766 coronavirus patients and 128 fatalities in Ethiopia which is now reporting more and more community transmissions of the virus. The Ministry of Health and its UN partners have adopted a coordinated approach and are working in the areas of contact tracing, case investigations, case management, prevention and control of infections.

Prevention and response: ARRA and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and the nine other health partners have scaled up preparedness and the response to COVID19 in refugee camps and other locations hosting refugees and asylum seekers. They are strengthening awareness raising campaigns, supplying water and soap, installing handwashing stations, strengthening health services and providing personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others. A total of 34,955 handwashing stations have been installed in communal centres and households in all of the 26 refugee camps to promote regular handwashing with soap. Of these, 33,729 handwashing stations have been installed in refugee households and 1,226 were set up in communal facilities which are visited for services that are provided in a manner that ensures physical distancing. Some 140,000 surgical masks have been distributed while additional PPEs and COVID-19 medicines and supplies are being procured.

Over 1,750 health and community outreach workers have been trained and are actively engaged in case investigations and management, as well as mitigation, prevention and control, of the virus. They include 305 health care workers, 16 laboratory technicians and 1,430 community outreach workers who are serving both the refugees and the nearby host communities. In addition, refugee representatives, Refugee Outreach Volunteers (ROVs), women, youth and child committees and other community representatives were also trained and are actively engaged to ensure that basic preventive measures are observed in the communities.

On average, 13,273.7m3 of water is supplied to the camps every day, with the daily average per capita distribution standing at 19.1 liters. Residents of some camps receive as high as 28 litres per person per day while others receive up to nine litres. UNHCR and partners are working to ensure that all refugees have access to adequate potable water in keeping with the minimum international standards.