UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update 25 November 2020

COVID-19 Operational Context

As of 22 November 2020, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 105,789 coronavirus (COVID19) cases and 1,647 fatalities in the country, showing an increase of 7.5% and a 9.2% respectively, compared to the previous report on 6 November. Close to 1.6 million samples were collected and tested throughout the country to date.

Following the Government’s announcement and guidelines for a phased reopening of schools, schools in the capital Addis Ababa and in some regions are gradually opening their doors to students, starting with grade 8 and 12 students, who need to sit for the national examinations.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

The Government’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and other health partners continue to reinforce their response to COVID-19 in both refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers. They have enhanced communication and hygiene and are continuously working to reduce overcrowding, to curb the spread of the virus. Supplies of water and soap continue to be reinforced, together with the installation of handwashing stations, as well as ongoing strengthening of health services, equipping isolation and quarantine centers, and the provision of personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others.