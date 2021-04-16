UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update (16 April 2021)

COVID-19 context: As of 15 April 2021, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 236,554 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3,285 deaths in the country. According to a UN report, the cases continue to increase and an average of 1,837 cases were reported daily in the last 7 days, with the overall positivity rate standing at 9.5%.

COVID-19 vaccines: Ethiopia rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March, prioritizing frontline health workers, individuals with underlying severe vulnerability conditions and elderly people. More than 400 refugees volunteering in the health centres in refugee camps in the Gambella Region have been vaccinated.

Tigray Emergency: On 18th March a joint OCHA-UNHCR mission gained access to Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps for the first time since November 2020, amid ongoing security concerns. UNHCR staff found both camps have now been completely destroyed, and all the humanitarian facilities looted and vandalized, and refugees had fled the camps.

Distribution of clothes in East Wollega: UNHCR distributed clothes to vulnerable internally displaced persons in Gimbi and Larsa Bareda localities in Oromia’s East Wollega zone. Donated by Japan’s casual wear retailer, Uniqlo, the clothes, include tops and bottom wears for women.

Scholarships to refugees in Ethiopia: UNHCR offices in the field organized orientation sessions for refugee students who would be interested to apply for a scholarship in one of 24 Italian Universities that promote the University Corridors for Refugees project (UNICORE 3.0).