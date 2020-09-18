UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update 15 September 2020

COVID-19 Operational Context

The Government of Ethiopia declared a five-month state of emergency in April 2020 to mitigate the spread of corona virus in the country. This came weeks after all land borders and schools were closed for the same reason, leaving millions, including over 200,000 refugee students out of school. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has initiated consultations with its education and health partners to design a strategy on how to reopen schools without compromising the health of students, teachers and others.

As of 14 September 2020, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 64,786 coronavirus cases and 1,022 fatalities in the country, with a growing number of transmissions of the virus in communities. More than 37,000 of the positive cases were identified during a month-long national testing campaign by MoH.

The aim was to gather a clear picture of the situation before the reopening of schools. MoH and its UN partners have adopted a coordinated approach, and are working in the areas of contact tracing, case investigation, case management, prevention and control of infections.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

The Government of Ethiopia, represented by the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA), and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and other health partners have scaled up preparedness and the response to COVID-19 in refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers. They have enhanced communication and hygiene and are working to reduce overcrowding to curb the spread of the virus. Supply of water and soap continues to be enhanced together with installation of handwashing stations, strengthening health services, equipping isolation and quarantine centers and provision of personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others.