UNHCR Ethiopia: COVID-19 and Operational Update (14 July 2021)

COVID-19 Operational Context

Since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was found in Ethiopia in March 2020, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 277,318 active corona virus (COVID-19) cases and 4,349 related deaths in the country. A total of 2,07,549 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 3,720 refugees. According to media reports, Ethiopia is one of the top five African countries that have registered a high number of COVID-19 cases. The Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a statement requiring travellers exiting, entering or transiting through Ethiopia to present digital negative COVID-19 certificates at all points of entry. According to MoH’s instructions, only African Union Trusted Travel or Global Haven COVID-19 test certificates shall be allowed from July 1.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

While vaccinations continue to be administered to priority groups including frontline health workers, individuals with severe underlying medical conditions and elderly people, UNHCR, the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA) and their partners, including the Regional Health Bureaus, continue to reinforce prevention measures in the refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They are enhancing communications on personal and environmental hygiene, reducing overcrowding, and promoting handwashing with soap. Supplies of water and soap continue to be provided, together with the installation of handwashing stations, enhancing health services and the provision of available personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others.