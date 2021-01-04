UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update 14 December 2020

796,437 Refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 November 2020

38,830 Handwashing facilities in camps

2,509 Health and community workers trained

COVID-19 Operational Context

As of 20 November 2020, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 102,720 coronavirus (COVID19) cases and 1,569 in the country. Ethiopia is currently registering the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

The Government’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and other health partners continue to reinforce their response to COVID-19 in both refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers throughout the country.

They have enhanced communication and hygiene and are continuously working to reduce overcrowding to curb the spread of the virus. Supplies of water and soap continue to be reinforced, together with the installation of handwashing stations, as well as ongoing strengthening of health services and the provision of personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others. Due to the conflict in Tigray, however, the delivery of services including COVID-19 prevention and response has come to a complete halt over the past weeks.