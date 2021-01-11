UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update 11 January 2021

802,821 Refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 December 2020

42,695 Handwashing facilities in camps

2,509 Health and community workers trained

COVID-19 Operational Context

As of 07 January 2021, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 127,227 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 1,966 deaths in the country. Ethiopia is currently registering the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa.

**COVID-19 Prevention and Response

The Government’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) and UNHCR, together with the Regional Health Bureaus and other health partners continue to reinforce their response to COVID-19 in both refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers throughout the country.

They have enhanced communication and hygiene and are continuously working to reduce overcrowding to curb the spread of the virus. Supplies of water and soap continue to be reinforced, together with the installation of handwashing stations, as well as ongoing strengthening of health services and the provision of personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others. However, the delivery of services including COVID-19 prevention and response in the four refugee camps in the Tigray Region has come to a complete halt over the past weeks due to the conflict.  PPEs, COVID-related medicines and medical equipment worth approximately $1 million are being delivered for health services and health staff while a fresh procurement order for medicines and medical equipment for both COVID and regular health programmes has just been placed.

Procurement of 5 ICU beds, 5 patient monitors, 50 oxygen cylinders, 10 oxygen concentrators and 300 coverall gowns for the Gambella Regional Health Bureau is in its final stage and partly delivered. PPEs have also been provided to various health facilities in Bule Hora where UNHCR is involved in the response to IDPs.