UNHCR Ethiopia: COVID-19 and Operational Update (10 June 2021)

806,541

Refugees and asylum seekers as of 31 May 2021

31,748

Handwashing facilities in camps

2,469

Health and community workers trained

2,800

refugees vaccinated for COVID-19

COVID-19 Operational Context

As of 09 June 2021, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 273,398 corona virus (COVID-19) cases and 4,226 related deaths in the country. A total of 1,901,363 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 2,800 refugees.

According to an update by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, Ethiopia is one of the top five African countries that have registered the most COVID-19 related deaths to date. The Ethiopian Ministry of Health has issued a statement requiring travellers exiting, entering or transiting through Ethiopia to present digital negative COVID-19 certificates at all points of entry based on the African Union's Trusted Travel guidelines. "Paper certificates shall cease to be acceptable and only AU Trusted Travel or Global Haven COVID-19 test certificates shall be allowed from July 1", the Ministry said.

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

While vaccinations continue to be administered to priority groups including frontline health workers, individuals with severe underlying medical conditions and elderly people, UNHCR, ARRA and their partners, including the Regional Health Bureaus, continue to reinforce prevention measures in the refugee camps and sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They are enhancing communications on personal and environmental hygiene, reducing overcrowding, and promoting handwashing with soap. Supplies of water and soap continue to be provided, together with the installation of handwashing stations, enhancing health services and the provision of available personal protective equipment for health care workers, first responders and others.