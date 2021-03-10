Ethiopia + 3 more

UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update (09 March 2021)

  • COVID-19 context: As of 09 March 2021, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 168,335 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 2,451 deaths in the country. Ethiopia is currently one of five countries in Africa registering the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to WHO, with a recent rise in the number of positive cases and deaths.

  • COVID-19 vaccines: Ethiopia has just received its first shipment of 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines and is expected to roll out a vaccination campaign prioritizing frontline health worker, individuals with co-morbidities and population aged 55 years and above. UNHCR continues to advocate for the inclusion of refugees, other persons of concern as well as humanitarian workers in national anti-COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

  • Tigray Emergency: Protection and other critical services are gradually resuming in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush refugee camps, where individual reception, counselling and registration services have reopened.

  • More Somalis new arrivals in Dollo Ado: The number of new arrivals from Somalia is picking up, with 1,142 people seeking shelter at the Dollo Ado Reception Centre. A further 200 individuals are staying outside of the premises as the Reception Centre is currently accommodating well more than double its maximum capacity of 500 people.

  • Scholarships to refugees in Ethiopia: UNHCR has invited refugee students in Ethiopia, who want to pursue their academic career in Italy and meet the pre-selection criteria to apply to one of 24 Italian Universities that promote the University Corridors for Refugees project (UNICORE 3.0).

  • 51 refugees returned home: Sixteen ethnic Anuak Ethiopian families, who had been refugees in South Sudan and Kenya for years, spontaneously returned home through the Raad border crossing point in Gambella.

