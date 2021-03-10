UNHCR Ethiopia COVID-19 and Operational Update (09 March 2021)

COVID-19 context: As of 09 March 2021, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 168,335 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 2,451 deaths in the country. Ethiopia is currently one of five countries in Africa registering the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to WHO, with a recent rise in the number of positive cases and deaths.

COVID-19 vaccines: Ethiopia has just received its first shipment of 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines and is expected to roll out a vaccination campaign prioritizing frontline health worker, individuals with co-morbidities and population aged 55 years and above. UNHCR continues to advocate for the inclusion of refugees, other persons of concern as well as humanitarian workers in national anti-COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

Tigray Emergency: Protection and other critical services are gradually resuming in Mai-Aini and Adi-Harush refugee camps, where individual reception, counselling and registration services have reopened.

More Somalis new arrivals in Dollo Ado: The number of new arrivals from Somalia is picking up, with 1,142 people seeking shelter at the Dollo Ado Reception Centre. A further 200 individuals are staying outside of the premises as the Reception Centre is currently accommodating well more than double its maximum capacity of 500 people.

Scholarships to refugees in Ethiopia: UNHCR has invited refugee students in Ethiopia, who want to pursue their academic career in Italy and meet the pre-selection criteria to apply to one of 24 Italian Universities that promote the University Corridors for Refugees project (UNICORE 3.0).